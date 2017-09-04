Fire crew called to person trapped in lift in Colwyn Bay

Mon Sept 04, 2017
Reporter:
Patrick Glover
Monday 4 September 2017 13:33
Fire crews were called to rescue a person trapped in a lift in Colwyn Bay.
North Wales Fire and Rescue were called to an incident on Penrhyn Road at about 1.15pm.
The rescue is currently in progress.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Sales of quality fireplaces & stoves in Abergele.
Sales, Servicing and MOT Testing. Open Sundays
Suppliers of new and used Motorhomes and caravans. Good prices paid for motorhomes or let us sell it for you. No sale, no charge!
quality local reliable builders
Sales, car sourcing, bosch service, mot & accident repair centre
Home
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on