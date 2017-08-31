Coming to a galaxy not so far, far away

STARS from Doctor Who, Torchwood, Red Dwarf and Star Wars will be making an appearance at Venue Cymru this weekend.

Llandudno sci-fi fans will gather to see the very best of British science fiction at the third annual Scifi Wales event on Saturday (September 2).

Robert Dyer, organiser of Scifi Wales, said: “Scifi Wales is an event for sci-fi fans by sci-fi fans and the growth since year one has been amazing. We really want people to enjoy themselves and love meeting new faces each and every year.”

The one-day TV, film and comic extravaganza attracts visitors from across the UK.

This year celebrity guests include Whoverse actors Sophie Aldred, who played the Seventh Doctor’s companion Ace, and Torchwood regular Gareth David-Lloyd, who played Ianto Jones. The event features more big names from shows such as Game of Thrones and Star Wars.

Also in attendance was Mark Dexter of Red Dwarf fame, who played the British Prime Minister in the latest Transformers summer blockbuster, Transformers: The Last Knight.

Mr Dyer added: “This year we have more traders than ever before, we’ve expanded our cosplay stage and our themed wrestling is back with some great British TV stars. One had even wrestled for the WWE. All in all it will be another great year.”

Other returning attractions include retro gaming, talks and panels, live wrestling, movie prop exhibitions and a huge trader’s hall and more.

The event blasts off at 10.30 am with standard entry priced at £10. There are also a limited number of £15 Priority tickets offering an early entry at 9.45am.

For super fans wanting earlier access, a limited set of £150 VIP tickets are available. The offer gives exclusive access to the VIP lounge.

To make a booking telephone 01492 872000 or visit www.scifi.wales.