Quayside accident causes Waverley paddle steamer to cancel North Wales trips

Passenger excursions along the North Wales coast this month by the paddle steamer Waverley have been cancelled following the vessel colliding with the quayside at Rothesay, Scotland.

The ship was due to have sailed from Llandudno on Tuesday September 29 Wednesday September 30, to cruise along the Anglesey coast, but these sailing have been cancelled, as have a number of excursions starting from Liverpool.

However following the collision she has been drydocked in Greenock for repairs to her bow.

All these sailings were heavily booked and the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society which operates the ship has said refunds will be made on return of tickets.

A spokesperson for the Society said: “The vessel made contact with a concrete slip way at Rothesay on her departure on Friday, August 25. Repairs are expected to be complete by September 6, when Waverley will resume her planned timetable.

“There was no danger to the public at any time. The vessel moved back alongside and passengers disembarked using the ship’s gangway.”

The spokesperson added that replacement sailings will not operate on the North Wales coast as no additional sailings are planned.

PS Waverley is believed to be the last seagoing passenger-carrying paddle steamer in the world. Built in 1946, she was acquired by the Society. She has been listed in the National Historic Fleet as a vessel of pre-eminent national importance.