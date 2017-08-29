Goldwing Light Parade to roar into Llandudno

Organisers are hoping at least 150 motorbikes will take part in the annual Honda Goldwing motor cycle display and parade in Llandudno on Saturday September 2.

The bikes will be on static display on the promenade during the day at in the evening they will parade around the town illuminated by LED lights in their wheels and elsewhere on their frames creating an eye catching spectacle.

Peter Hibbert, owner of Evans Hotel, Llandudno, one of the organisers of the event said: “The event has been going on for four years and last year 118 bikes from all over the UK took part, and we raised £4,000 for the RNLI and local charities.

”This year we hope to have more bikes, perhaps as many as 150, attend and to raise more money.

“We have a road train in the town and that will join in the parade, so members of the public can ride in the parade, and the fares for that will add to the charity pot.”

At 8pm the motorcycles will be lit up and parade along Mostyn Street and the prom. Raffle tickets are on sale in the Lions shop and on the day for the Grand Prize draw which will take place in the Evans Hotel. Proceeds from the event will be going towards the local RNLI.