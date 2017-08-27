Conwy social landlord fun day for tenants

Britain’s Got Talent street dance duo Twist and Pulse, fire artists, free runners and an 82 year old silver surfer were among the stars of an action-packed fun day organised by housing association Cartrefi Conwy.

Hundreds of tenants from across the county attended the Big Day Out at John Bright Leisure Centre, Llandudno, where entertainment also included wrestling demonstrations, older person’s Zumba, circus skills workshops and a steel band.

The theme of the day was getting connected and octogenarian Don Jackson in his capacity as Cartrefi Conwy's digital ambassador was there to encourage other older tenants to get on-line.

Don, a tenant who lives at Llys Parc, in Rhos on Sea, said: “I lost my wife Edna three years ago. We met when we both served in the RAF at Oxbridge in Middlesex. We were married for 61 years until she passed away from cancer.

“Learning how to use an iPad opened the door for me. Lots of friends all over the country use e-mail and Facebook and now I can find them. It also meant I could track down my best man, John Bushere, who I hadn’t spoken to for over 60 years.”

“I encourage older people to get online and not be frightened of it. It’s opened doors for me and learning just the basic computer skills is so important."

Cartrefi Conwy’s older person engagement co-ordinator and digital champion, Nerys Veldhuizen, said: “He is massively respected by other tenants who often go to him for help and advice.”

Jane Parry-Evans, Cartrefi Conwy’s head of ICT, was on hand with her team at the Big Day Out to promote their new online service, mycartrefi.org which allows tenants to make payments and report repairs.

One of the most popular information stations at the Big Day Out event, also attended by Aberconwy AM Janet Finch-Saunders was Ranger Rob’s Animal Experience where proprietor Robert Welton and his brother-in-law, Ashley Sudell, took along a variety of reptiles, amphibians and spiders and offered advice on keeping exotic pets.

Cartrefi Conwy managing director Gwynne Jones applauded partners supporters for making the this year’s Big Day Out so successful and well attended.

He said: “It’s been fabulous welcoming so many of our valued tenants to the event.”

Chief executive Andrew Bowden was equally delighted with how things had gone, saying: “Our dedicated and loyal Cartrefi Conwy team has worked incredibly hard once again to make this annual event a huge success and they deserve a huge pat on the back and a thank you from tenants and our executive team.”

Cartrefi Conwy board member Bill Hunt, chair of the operations committee as well as being a tenant, said: “The Big Day Out is once again a huge success.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for tenants to engage with Cartrefi Conwy officers face-to-face while having a great time and enjoying all the fun events. It’s simply a fantastic day.”