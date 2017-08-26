Sleeping Beauty to awaken audience's imagination this December

Former Coronation Street favourite Vicky Entwistle and Channel 5 Milkshake presenter, Amy Thompson will headline an all-star cast in this year’s Rhyl Pavilion pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.

The show will run from Wednesday, December 13 to Saturday, January 6 and promises to bring the magic, fun and a fresh new comical side to the classic fairytale.

Entwistle, who played Janice Battersby in the long-running ITV soap, will take the role of Carabosse in the panto.

She said: “It’s just a great, strong story. It tells you about good and evil and how you behave in life you get your just deserts, so there’s a moral to it all.

“So the kids can get that, there’s lots of fun and dancing, not by me but by everybody else, and so there’s fun to watch and it looks glamorous.

“Its also very funny. A lot of the jokes, especially from the dame and maybe from me as well, are aimed at the adults so that they don’t feel left out and get something from it and its not just a kiddy evening.”

Sean Jones will add some local flavour to the production. The Denbigh boy returns for his sixth pantomime, playing the part of Silly Billy, the friend of Princess Briar Rose/Sleeping Beauty (Amy Thompson).

Hollyoaks’ Sarah-Jane Buckley will play the good fairy, while Charles Burden will be bringing more than 50 years of experience to the part of Nanny Glucose.

Burden, who will be returning to Rhyl for his fourth or fifth pantomime, said: “This has got a very good storyline; it’s got a twist to it, which is lovely.

“Because once she pricks her finger its the end of the story, but the second half has some twist and turns.”

Having taken part in pantomime’s for around 50 years, Burden says each story is different and various artists bring their own twists to classic tales, which keeps the audience entertained.

Tickets are already on sale for £9.50 and can be purchased online at www.rhylpavilion.co.uk or by calling 01745 33 00 00.