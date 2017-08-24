GSCE results: Conwy

Pupils across Conwy are picking up their GSCE results this morning.

Below is a round up of all the latest results from across the county - this page will be updated as the results are announced. Please check back for updates.

Ysgol Bryn Elian

Ysgol Bryn Elian is celebrating another strong set of GCSE results, the first under the revised curriculum, adding to the great success of last week’s A-level results.

The new curriculum has seen Wales based schools continue to work under the A* to G scores while England have moved to a one to nine system.

The school is delighted with the performance of pupils in these rigorous and challenging Wales-only qualifications.

Headteacher Eithne Hughes said: “Yet again the school has achieved superb results, and are very proud of all the young people who have worked with such dedication.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing a majority of them back in our successful sixth form in September.”

The top performer at Ysgol Bryn Elian for this year was Holly Foster who received nine A* grades, two As and a distinction in additional mathematics.

Other top performers included Daniel Lewis Jones – seven A* grades, four As and a distinction and Josephine Hastings – four A*s, three As, four Bs and a distinction.

Jacob Baker, Harriet Bowers, Morgan Causer, Aaron Harding, Shelby Chapman and Niamh Williams also achieved outstanding results.

Soon to be year seven student at Ysgol Bryn Elian Liam McGuiness was a surprise success story of this year’s GSCE results, receiving a B grade in higher tier maths.

Liam is completing the subject years before everyone else having already acheived a C grade at a foundation level last summer.

The school said the maths department are looking forward to continuing their work with his excellence over the next few years.

Ysgol Eirias

Following the highest A/A* results last week for A-level pupils, GCSE pupils at Ysgol Eirias have once again celebrated excellent results.

Core subjects of English, maths, Welsh and science sustained high performance in their A* to C pass rate, despite a rapidly changing curriculum and rigorous new courses being introduced.

A number of pupils achieved success despite challenging personal circumstances or significant learning difficulties over the last couple of years thanks to the caring pastoral system and the school’s additional needs support.

Despite joining the school with very little English, Julia Deptula managed to gain a B grade in Welsh and following five years of 100% attendance, Ellie Fryer scooped 11 GCSEs with five graded A*/A.

Technology subjects have excelled this year, in particular engineering, art, child development and food technology.

Languages have also excelled as mirrored with A Level where, despite a declining national profile, German, French and Latin have yielded excellent results.

A very high number of pupils passed the Welsh Bacclaureate with flying colours.

Particularly impressive were the results of: Hannah Bloodworth ( seven A*s, six As. one Distinction); Eve Butler (nine A*s, two As, one B, one distinction); Ffion Filzek (seven A*s, two As, two Bs, one C, one distinction); Prakriti Gurung (seven A*s, four As, two Bs, one distinction); Jack Harvey (four A*s, one B, one pass, one distinction); Niamh Jones (one A*, eight As, two Bs, one C); Rhian Jones (seven A*,three As, one B, one C, one Distinction); Alexis Katsouris (three A*a, seven As, two Bs, one distinction); Isabel Kirkham (nine A*s, three As, one C, one distinction); Jack Manfredi (10 As, two Bs, one C); Ali Matareed (four A*s, five As, three Bs, one distinction); Emma Murphy (four A*s, six As, two Bs, one distinction); Sian Parry (four A*s, five As, three Bs, one distinction); Elisabeth Partington-Chester (five A*s, six As, two Bs, one distinction); Sophie Searle (nine A*s, three As, one merit); Ben Subkovas (six A*s, three As, two Bs, one C); Kieran Talbot (three A*s, five As, three Bs, one C); Caitlin Williams (sox A*s, three As, one C, one distinction).

pupils will be taking a range of routes following their GCSE successes including Luke Taylor joining the RAF and Sam Earl Jones and Byron Wilson-Noon following rugby scholarships or careers – we shall watch their progress carefully.

Retiring Headteacher, Mr Phil McTague said: “It is with great pride that I leave the school on such a high note. I has been a pleasure to be able to work with pupils and staff of such high calibre. The resilience of these young people has been the back bone of their success.”

Ysgol John Bright

GSCE results day has been one of joy and excitement for Ysgol John Bright as year 11 pupils collected their grades this morning.

Headteacher Ann Webb said the results were well deserved and the pupils had worked extremely hard this year under the new Wales-only curriculum.

Mrs Webb said: “There have been unprecedented changes in GCSE assessments this year alongside the introduction of the new numeracy GCSE.

“The standard needed to achieve an A-C grade can not be compared to previous years. At a time when schools are having to deal with a torrent of change and significant challenges, results like this testify to the dedication and expertise of our staff who work relentlessly to help our pupils to achieve their potential.”

Some of the more outstanding pupils included Sam Johnson (nine A* grades, one A, two Bs), Ellis Thomas (eight A*s, three As, two Bs), Daisy Barlow (five A*s, four As, one B), Sophie Jolley (four A*, six As, two Cs) and Ciaran Bate (two A*s, seven As, four Bs).

Bethany Gris was another one of John Bright’s top achievers with four A*s, six As and two Bs.

For Bethany, English is her third language – after Dutch and Arabic – but this did not prove an issue for the year 11 student as she collected an A* grade for the subject in her GSCE results.

Deputy Headteacher, Hywel Parry, added: “These results provide a strong platform for our pupils to progress. Whilst the vast majority of these young people will be joining our sixth form and are continuing their education with us, I wish all of John Bright pupils the very best for the future.”

Ysgol y Creuddyn

Ysgol y Creuddyn is celebrating the achievements and hard work of its pupils, which ensured excellent GCSE results.

This is the first year under the new GCSE system and these results have given the school a strong platform for the future.

Among the pupils who gained outstanding results are: David Wedge (11A*s, two As); Tomos Glyn Parry (10A*s, three As); Dafydd Thomas (four A*s, seven As and one B); Cerys Vick (three A*s, eight As and one B); Evan Williams (one A*,10As,one B); Iwan Thomas (four A*s, six As, two Bs); Jac Osian Phillips (three A*s, seven As, two Bs); Heledd Glain Pritchard (six A*s, three As, and four Bs); John Robinson (four A*s; five As, three Bs); Isabelle Sweeney (oneA*; eight As and three Bs).

The school is extremely proud of all its pupils and very grateful for the dedication of its staff to parents for their continuous support.

Ysgol Aberconwy

pupils from Ysgol Aberconwy celebrated their GCSE results on live radio this morning with BBC Radio Wales at the school to witness their reactions.

No one had more reason to celebrate than year 11 student Ruth Dean who received 10 A*s and one A in her GSCE results.

Ruth said: “I was so nervous about receiving my results and to find out my grades just before going live on national radio was scary.

“But once I knew what I’d achieved (10 A* and 1 A) I was over the moon.

“In September, I’ll be returning to Ysgol Aberconwy Sixth Form where I’ll be starting my A levels in biology, chemistry, maths and Welsh Baccalaureate.”

Ruth wasn’t the only one pleased with her results, as she was one of a group of exceptional pupils celebrating their grades

Mim Allardice received seven A*s and four As), Rhys Bailey – one A*, four As and five B, Nicole Coulson one A*, seven As and two Bs, Lana Flood -two A*s, seven As and one B, Nathan Purchase seven As, three Bs and one C and Jaxon Webb-Dunn three A*s, four As and four Bs.

Headteacher Ian Gerrard, who was delighted with the levels of success, said: “This is a big day for our pupils, many of whom will be glad the wait is over as they can now see the results of their hard work and determination.

“As a school we’re proud of all our pupils and their achievements, and we’d like to say congratulations to each and every student who received their grades today.”

Rydal Penrhos School

While GCSE results are usually a time to celebrate year 11 pupils achievements it was the year 10s that took the limelight at Rydal Penrhos this morning with every maths and language pupils achieving an A* grade.

Abhishek Bathula, Tallulah Batley, Holly Battersby, Amelia Collins, Eddie Farrell, Matthias Fiorita, Arend Franssens, James Lavery, Edward Patrick, Ioan Peake-Jones, Eric Poon, Bijou Rajagopal, Williams Stewart, Prompt Utenpattanun and Amy Yue all secured top grades in mathematics.

While all five pupils that sat either Chinese, Italian or Welsh second language also achieved A* grades.

In addition, of the Year 10 candidates that sat modules in iGCSE – an English language curriculum developed by the University of Cambridge – exam papers, 48.8 per cent biology, 44.19 per cent chemistry and 39.5 per cent physics managed to attain A* grades.

The Year 11s also experienced great success with their GCSE results with more than 20 per cent of all the grades A*s or equivialent which was the best GCSE results recorded since 2010.

The school also took advantage of the new numerical GCSE system that has been put into place throughout England with a number of pupils achieving the highest mark possible with a grade nine which puts them in the top two per cent nationwide.

Headmaster Simon Smith, said: "Our year 11 pupils have achieved so much, individually and collectively, during their time in middle school.

“I am delighted that their results have not only enhanced the school's academic standing but more importantly given themselves the confidence and foundations to begin the next chapter of their learning in the sixth form.

“I congratulate them all and thank their parents and teachers for their incredible support and inspiration."

Among the individual successes was Gowri Pradeep, who was rewarded for exceptional application to her studies with eight A*s, two nines and a distinction in additional mathematics, while Caitlin Teece attained seven A*s, an A, a nine, an eight, and a distinction in additional maths.

Imogen Camp produced impressive overall marks with seven A*, two scores of eight, an A and a distinction, and Will Sissonssecured nine and eight Grades in English, six A*s, two As and an additional maths distinction.

Another to come away with impressive marks was Rafeez Mortuza, who achieved five A*s, three As, two eight grades and also a distinction in additional maths.

Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy

Agriculture was one of the outstanding subjects at Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy this year with all pupils sitting the course succeeding in gaining a double distinction star grade.

One of the more outstanding pupils was Amaan Abassi, who gained (seven A*s/three As/one B) - he moved to Wales from London during the summer term of year 10 and has done a fantastic job of adapting to the very different courses now being studied in Wales compared with England.

The school is delighted with this year’s GCSE results particularly following excellent results last summer.

These are the first results of the new core and performance measures which the school believes shows the fruit of pupils’ hard work over the last two years.

Head teacher, Miss Elan Davies said: “I would like to congratulate all our pupils and their families on these excellent results, the fruit of all their hard work over the last two years. We look forward to welcoming many of our pupils back to further their studies at our vibrant sixth form at the beginning of the new term.”

Amongst the high fliers this year were Rosy Pearson who gained an excellent full house of 11 A* grades, Efa Celyn with eight A*s/three Bs and Ifan Jones -six A*s/four As/one B.

Other excellent results were gained by the following pupils: Howard Wingfield (three A*s/one distinction*/four As/ two Bs); Mali Williams (three A*s/six As/two Bs); Brenig Hughes (two A*s/two distinction*/four As/three Bs); Elan Jones, (three A*s/four As/four Bs); Abbie Wilding (three A*s/four As/one B/three Cs); Trystan Jones (three A*s, three As/four Bs); Jac Cernyw (one A*/eight As/two Cs); Cara Gates (one A*/five As/four Bs/one C); Penri Metcalf (two D*s, three As/ four Bs/two Cs/Chloe Thomas (A*/four As/six Bs); Nicola Woods (seven As/four Bs); Ella Murphy (six As/five Bs); Mared Thomas (five As/five Bs/one C). An outstanding performance from all these talented pupils across their GCSE subjects reflecting strong performance in the higher grades for year 11 and for pupils in year 10 sitting their examinations early.

One subject where pupils performed exceptionally well was fine arts which saw over half of the pupils gained A*/A.

St Davids College

St David’s College achieved more than 70% A*- C grades, in its GCSE results, well above the national Wales average.

The English pass rate of 85.7 % A*-C and 100% overall pass rate is particularly exciting as 60% of the pupils are dyslexic.

Acting Headmaster, Andrew Russell said: “I am overjoyed at the results obtained by our year 11 pupils. It is a real testament to the hard work by pupils and staff and the faith placed in us by the parents.”

Poppy Maguire produced 7 A*s and AA in science; Germaine Maguire, Poppy’s mother said: ”Poppy worked so hard, we are overwhelmed, her results are so well deserved.”