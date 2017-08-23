Drunken man had no memory of Llandudno house burglary after night out in town

A drunken man who’d been to a Llandudno nightclub claimed he had no memory of burgling an occupied house in the middle of the night and stealing bottles of alcohol, a court heard on Wednesday.

Florin Ursache, 28, a restaurant worker, of Conwy Road, Llandudno, pleaded guilty to stealing champagne, Cava and vodka from the property in the town’s Plas Newydd last month. He received a 26 weeks suspended jail term and must do 200 hours unpaid work, pay £47 compensation and £200 costs.

Prosecutor James Neary told magistrates at Llandudno that a man was asleep in bed when he heard banging downstairs. A bike lock used to secure the back door had been removed, and police were alerted.

Officers came across Ursache on their way to the burgled house.

Defence solicitor Dafydd Roberts said Ursache had never been in trouble before. “He can’t say why he acted in this way on this evening. I hope the court accepts it’s completely out of character for him,” the lawyer declared.

“He’s extremely sorry for what happened and the distress he has caused.”