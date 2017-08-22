Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Llandudno and Bangor

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Llandudno and Bangor on Saturday, spending time at the Ty Hapus community centre and holding a rally.

Mr Corbyn was accompanied by shadow secretary of state for Wales, Christina Rees, with the pair meeting members of the pearl knitters community group and boxing club from the Ty Hapus Centre.

The visit to the Ty Hapus group was a lot more low key than his last visit to the area in the lead up to the election which attracted hundreds to Colwyn Bay beach front.

Mr Corbyn was able to take the time out to have a talk with pearl knitting member Marion Owen who's daughter was a major Labour fan, and had planned on making it to visit him until she passed away only two weeks ago from liver failure.

Mrs Owen said her daughter would have wanted her to go and she would have been proud of her for meeting the labour leader.

The focus of the trip quickly turned to Bangor where he was joined by Welsh Labour leader and first minister, Carwyn Jones, and addressed a large crowd at a rally in the Bangor high street.

The main aim of Mr Corbyn’s visit was to win votes in the hope of claiming the Arfon and Aberconwy area it at the next election.

During his visit to the area he said: “Today, I’m campaigning in the conservative-held marginal of Aberconwy and Plaid-held Arfon as part of Labour’s summer campaign in marginal constituencies across the country.

“We can win here and form the next government that will work for the many not the few.

“The next Labour government will transform our economy. We will develop the jobs, skills, infrastructure and industries of the future through an investment-led approach, supported by our National Transformation Fund and a Welsh development bank, building on the Welsh Labour Government’s Development Bank of Wales.

“People in Wales need a government in Westminster that is on their side.”